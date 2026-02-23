Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Uncle Jacob’

Next week on Fox, you will have a chance to dive more into Memory of a Killer with season 1 episode 6. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, “Uncle Jacob” is one of those stories that is actually going to push Angelo more out of his comfort zone — which we imagine is hard to do with a guy like this. He often lives out of this territory and will do whatever he can to finish a job. How do you do that when the target is heavily scrutinized? That’s a difficult challenge and, of course, what makes it all the more complicated is that we’re talking about murder. There is a reason why the Patrick Dempsey series is as dark as it is, and we’re not sure we see it stepping out of that anytime soon.

To get a few more details now in the story ahead, be sure to check out the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Haunted by fractured memories, Angelo questions his perception of reality. Joe helps Angelo plan a high-tech public assassination of a Russian mob accountant who is about to testify on live TV. Detective Woods investigates one of Angelo’s murders, bringing him one step closer to uncovering Angelo’s secret life in the all-new “Uncle Jacob” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Mar 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-106) (TV-14 L,V)

We do tend to think that this is one of those shows that could get more attention in the weeks and months ahead, mostly because of its premise and the people at the center of it. We also tend to think that it needs that, given the series’ fate for season 2 still remains unclear. What we are trying to say here is quite simple: If you are enjoying the series, be sure to check it out live.

