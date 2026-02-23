CIA season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What will follow premiere?

Following the big premiere tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn more about CIA the rest of the way? Of course, we cannot blame you if you are!

The first thing we really should do here, though, is just note a few things for those who have not heard much about the series already. This comes from the same universe as FBI and also features a Dick Wolf favorite Nick Gehlfuss from Chicago Med. It also has Lucifer alum Tom Ellis, and it really feels like much of the core of this story is watching this unusual odd couple operate.

To get a few more details about the show itself, take a look at the series’ synopsis:

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.

Now, here’s a note that episode 2 will be coming next week, and we do think it is smart to give us as many weekly stories as possible in the early going to build momentum. Here are more details on what is to come:

“Fatal Defect” – When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect, on CIA, Monday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

