DMV season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Anna Camp guest stars!

If you were not excited enough in order to see DMV season 1 episode 11 on CBS next week, why not share more guest-star news? Anna Camp is going to be appearing on “The Fourth Wheel,” a story that of course will bring a lot of comedy. You have new arrivals (as there often is), but also some conflicts at the same time.

Can the show repeat the success of the first part of the season? That is something that we’re still trying to figure out, which makes sense given where we are in the story at this point.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full DMV season 1 episode 11 synopsis below right now:

“The Fourth Wheel” – The DMV welcomes a new driving examiner, and Colette’s excitement fades when she realizes Robin (Anna Camp) may be trying to push her out. Meanwhile, Noa helps Ceci manage her toxic relationship with Brent, on the CBS Original series DMV, Monday, March 9 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be another season?

That still remains to be seen and while CBS renewed another ton of shows, the jury is still out here. We do feel hopeful that it’s going to happen, but a lot of that will be tied to the ratings the rest of the way. We just tend to know that in general, this is a network that has been committed long-term to the comedy genre over the years, and this is also one of those concepts that you can still do a lot with. Live ratings matter considerably, but the same can be said for those watching on Paramount+.

What do you most want to see moving into DMV season 1 episode 11 when it airs?

