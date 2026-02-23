Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We would not blame anyone out there who is eager to get more news on Dune: Prophecy season 2 in the relatively near future. After all, the first season was all sorts of awesome, and the stage is almost certainly set for a different sort of story than anything that we’ve had a chance to see before.

Just consider for a moment where things stood at the end of season 1: Factions were split, Arrakis came more into focus, and there is a chance for something that feels at least a little more similar to the films. We do tend to think the second season is coming before the next film … but when are we going to have a chance to see it?

Well, if you missed it, at the start of the year HBO released a larger sizzle reel, one that cements that we are going to have a chance to see Dune: Prophecy season 2 at some point before the year is over. The question now is simply when that is going to happen … and unfortunately, we do still think we are going to be waiting a while.

Our general feeling at this point is that the earliest we could end up seeing the eight-episode season arrive is at some point in late October, mostly because with production still actively underway, it is hard to believe it will be ready to air until then. There are a lot of visual effects that need to be rendered on a show like this, so we do not think that the network is going to rush bringing it on the air. We do think, though, that if they really want season 2 to air in its entirety in 2026, it is hard to remember it earlier than this — unless, of course, they are okay with it airing over the course of the holidays.

