The Testaments season 1 trailer: When will it arrive?

We do think that a lot of people out there may be eager to see some sort of footage on The Testaments season 1 in the near future. Why wouldn’t that be the case? The sequel series for The Handmaid’s Tale will feature the return of Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia but beyond just that, also gives you Chase Infiniti from One Battle After Another in the lead role of Hannah a.k.a. Agnes.

Given that the series premiere is slated to arrive in early April, we do think that a full trailer is going to arrive sooner rather than later. Is there any way that we can narrow these down further?

Well, based on where things stand at present, our general feeling here is that you are going to be seeing some footage over the next two or three weeks. This is a chance to really get the ball rolling when it comes to promotion for the show, and we’ve noted already that we tend to think there will be some footage that airs during the Oscars in March. Given the simple fact that ABC broadcasts the awards show, we do tend to think they will use the brand synergy (plus Infiniti being in an Oscar-nominated movie) to help push things further.

Will The Testaments be every bit the hit that Hulu wants it to be? Well, we do tend to think the odds are pretty great. While it is a new story based on a separate Margaret Atwood book, at the same time we do tend to think that fans of The Handmaid’s Tale will come over. While Dowd may be the only original cast member coming on board this show in an official capacity, we do still think the door is open to plenty of cameos and surprises. In that way, we will just have to wait and see what happens.

When do you think we are going to see a full trailer for The Testaments season 1?

