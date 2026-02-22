Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/22?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? After the long-awaited season 13 premiere last week, we do not blame anyone out there who wants more soon.

Luckily, this is where we can come in here with news that a lot of people will be likely more than happy to hear: More great stuff is coming and soon! The plan is for episode 2 to arrive on 11:10 p.m. Pacific time, following two airings of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 finale. If you are new to watching the show on live TV, it is worth noting that it really has no “standard” start time — while technically it is 11:00, it almost always fluctuates based on what is happening around it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what can you expect to see over the course of tonight? We do think the show will benefit to some extent from the fact that it has less pressure to cover the events of the last few months — which the premiere did actually have to deal with. Instead, we tend to think that we will start with an opening that has a bit more time to breathe, and we could see Oliver talk briefly about the Olympics or some other lighter subjects before getting into the main segment.

As for what in the world that could be … well, there really is no shortage of possible ideas out there. For the time being, all that we would say is to expect something that is topical, but at the same time reasonably evergreen. That is a difficult balancing act for this show, but we tend to think that HBO wants people to watch them even a few weeks after they first arrive. All things considered, why wouldn’t they want something like that?

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







