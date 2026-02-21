Fargo season 6 renewal: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about Fargo season 6 between now and the end of February? Are we even ridiculous to be thinking about this right now?

Of course, we are always happy to be thinking about the Noah Hawley franchise, especially coming off of a season 5 that we consider to be one of the strongest of the series overall. It managed to capture both the terror and quirky charm of season 1, while also delivering a lot of fantastic performances all across the board. We know that there have at least been whispers of another chapter, but there is still a major obstacle here: Hawley’s other commitments.

In particular, we know that in the immediate future, Noah’s top priority is the second season of Alien: Earth, which was greenlit late last year. Our general feeling is that production on it will be taking place this year and then after that, maybe there is a chance that more news on Fargo will start to surface. That does not mean, however, that we will get a renewal anytime soon.

After all, there is still one other enormous thing you have to keep in mind with this particular show: It is hard to film it in the warmer months. Because of that, there’s a chance that production on another season would lately not begin until winter 2027 or even 2028 — at least this show is an anthology, right? Because it is not attached to any other season out there, you really do not have to worry about anything getting outdated. You could tell another contemporary story within this world, or it could be considered once more to dive back into the past.

Honestly, our hope is that all the time away from the franchise for Hawley has allowed him a chance to cook up something great.

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 6, provided that it happens?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

