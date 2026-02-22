Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One, February 22, 2026?

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? We do tend to think that after seeing the first six episodes every week, it makes a ton of sense to want more soon. That is even more so the case when you consider here the direction that the story is heading in at this point. It remains unclear if there is going to be much of a future for Nonnatus House after everything that is has already transpired, plus the time period in which the story is set.

Now, here is where we do have to unfortunately come in here with some more of the bad news: Namely, that you are going to be waiting a while to see the remainder of season 15. There is no installment tonight, with the reason being very-much tied to the presence of the BAFTA Film Awards. Instead, the plan here is for it to return on March 1 and from there, we imagine that the finale is going to be coming up on March 8. That is not the series finale, but this is a series shifting into a slightly different era after the fact with a prequel and the future film ahead.

Now, there is going to be a lot more time to talk about the long-term future of the series. With that, there’s no real to get too much into that now. For the time being, let’s just go ahead and share the full Call the Midwife season 15 episode 7 synopsis below:

A cohort of junior doctors join the midwives on their district rounds, including Timothy Turner, while Violet turns her hand to midwifery.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

