Grey’s Anatomy alum Chyler Leigh remembers late co-star Eric Dane

Following the devastating news of Eric Dane’s passing this week, we anticipated many tributes to pour in across the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria communities. We also knew that Chyler Leigh’s comments would hit harder than most.

After all, Dane’s career-defining role was Dr. Mark Sloan on the ABC medical drama, and Leigh served as his on-screen love interest for some time in Lexie. The character’s tragic deaths stretched across a finale and a premiere, and they both eventually returned for the beach dream-sequence story with Meredith that was filmed during the pandemic. That entire story was meant to give some measure of comfort to viewers during an incredibly difficult time.

Just as the relationship between Mark and Lexie was meaningful, the same can be said behind the scenes for Dane and Leigh. In a statement to E! News, the actress (who now stars on The Way Home on Hallmark Channel) had the following to say while commemorating the loss of her one-time co-star:

“The last 48 hours have been devastating … I never thought I would be using the term ‘had or was,’ but here we are. And I hate it.

“Eric had a heart of gold. His humor and, especially, his laugh was infectious. He was a deeply intelligent man who could carry a philosophical conversation for hours even while we were on set. He was an amazing father and loved his girls FIERCELY. Incredibly passionate about his work and the causes he kept close to his heart … The Universe is undoubtedly holding Eric now, just as I will continue to do within my heart forever.”

We have heard already that next week’s Grey’s Anatomy will pay tribute to Dane, and we anticipate that Euphoria likely will at some point when it returns to HBO this April. Eric did shoot some scenes as Cal (pictured above) prior to his death, and had vowed to continue working in whatever way he could following his ALS diagnosis. He also played an ALS patient on an episode of Brilliant Minds.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dane’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him during this difficult time.

