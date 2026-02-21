Gen V season 3: Is more news coming before The Boys season 5?

It has now been months since the season 2 finale of Gen V arrived on Prime Video — so is anyone else confused about the long-term future here?

After all, we do personally consider it rather curious that despite the producers saying that there is a chance still for more here, nothing has been confirmed or even largely addressed by the corporate powers-that-be. It makes you wonder if the Amazon-owned company does have an idea as to what they want to do here; yet, at the same time, they are moving forward with an abundance of caution and for a good reason. After all, they do not want to spoil anything that happens with the fifth and final season of The Boys.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other GEN V reactions and reviews!

Go ahead and remember this for a moment: There are some characters from the spin-off who are almost certainly going to be appearing across the final season of the original show, mostly because Annie is going to need all the help she can get. We do tend to think most of the story around Homelander and Billy Butcher will be resolved in season 5, but renewing Gen V in advance of it may signal on some level that there is still a world for certain Supes — and we’re not sure that Prime Video even wants that to be guaranteed as of right now.

With this, our feeling is that in the event there is more of the spin-off coming, everyone is just keeping their cards close — it could be renewed officially after The Boys wraps up its run as a means to avoid even the pretense of spoilers. Just remember this along the way: If everyone behind the scenes knows that a Gen V season 3 is likely, they can still work on stories before a renewal is ordered. That would enable filming to happen at some point this year, which could make it possible that a season 3 is coming in 2027.

Sure, a lot of this is conjecture — but we do think there are still reasons for hope.

Are you hoping to see a Gen V season 3 arrive at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







