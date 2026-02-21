Paradise season 2 teaser: Going beyond the bunker

As so many out there may be pretty aware of at this particular moment, Paradise season 2 will arrive on Hulu sooner rather than later. In just a couple of days, Xavier’s story will begin anew and we could finally get some answers regarding a number of big questions. Is Teri still alive? What else is Sterling K. Brown’s character poised to discover?

Well, at least for now, let’s just go ahead and say that there are a lot of twists and turns still ahead, and the producers would certainly want nothing less.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new teaser that beyond the critical praise, also gives you a slight sense of a couple of new characters. Most importantly here, we get a good glimpse of Shailene Woodley as Annie, someone who will encounter Xavier and with that, perhaps teach him a few things about life on the outside at the same exact time.

The real challenge for this season overall is going to be trying to balance so many different things that are happening all at once. You want to obviously venture outside the bunker and allow us to see what life is like out there; however, at the same time you also still need to do whatever you can to issue reminders that there is, in fact, still a lot happening within the walls of Paradise. This is a more ambitious show in that way versus season 1 but at the same time, there may also be some other mysteries that unfold that we have not had a chance to see or experience so far.

In general, we do think there is at least a chance that season 2 is even better than the first go-around. We just have to wait and see now the end result.

