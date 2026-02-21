Landman season 3 premiere date: Three reasons for the wait

As so many of you ay know at this point, we are in the midst of a rather-long waiting game to see Landman season 3 eventually arrive on Paramount+. We are thrilled to know that it’s coming back already, but when are we actually going to see it? Obviously, the hope is that there’s a chance we could check it out at some point moving into the end of the year, but that is far from a sure thing (at least for now).

So what are some of the factors that are going to determine when Billy Bob Thornton and the rest of the cast are back? Well, at least for now, we tend to think there are three different things worth considering.

1. When production starts – For the time being, we have heard that May is the time in which everyone will be back on set. That does mean that if a November / December premiere date is possible, Taylor Sheridan and the entire team will have to move quickly and be rather efficient at the same time.

2. How long the editing process takes after – This is where at least some good news comes into play to a certain extent here. After all, Landman is not a show with a ton of special effects, which means that it can be turned around significantly faster than a lot of other series that generate its same sort of numbers. This is proven out by what we saw last year with season 2.

3. What Paramount+ actually needs – This may actually be one of the more important factors when you stop in and think about it for a moment. After all, just remember for a moment that the streamer will have a lot of series to choose from close to the end of the year, given that Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown are both coming back for more. That is not even mentioning series like The Dutton Ranch, which does not have a start date as of yet.

Even with all of these different things in mind, let’s just say that we do still remain more than a little bit confident that you will dive back into Tommy’s world at the end of year. Given that this is one of the biggest shows that Paramount does have, they could easily prioritize it over some others.

