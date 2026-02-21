Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 21, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but of course we are excited to get back into the work of the sketch show. It has been off the air for the Olympics, but we can start to see the light here at the end of the tunnel.

So are we there yet? In a word, no. The late-night sketch show is still on hiatus, but if there is a silver lining to share, it is that it will be back in just seven days. Connor Storrie of Heated Rivalry is going to be the host for the upcoming episode, and we do tend to think that some sort of spoof of the hockey show could easily be in the cards. He is one of those extremely-exciting choices mostly due to the fact that it is almost impossible to predict what he is going to bring to the table.

Beyond that, Saturday Night Live is going to start to get a bit more predictable. Ryan Gosling is going to serve as the host for the March 7 episode, and he has shown himself to be as great of a tried-and-true host as we’ve had over the past several years. (Is it odd that one of his more endearing qualities is the frequency in which he breaks character?) This is a classic case of a big movie star coming on board to promote a movie, but we really do not mind in this instance.

One more thing to share here is pretty simple: You will see more on March 14, but there is still not a host or musical guest chosen for it. What gives with that? This is one of those things that we’re going to get an answer to before too long, but it is curious that we have not gotten anything yet.

