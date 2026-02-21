The Pitt season 2 episode 8: Who is in the most trouble?

As we look more towards The Pitt season 2 episode 8 on HBO Max next week, it feels clear that the parameters at the hospital have changed. After all, all tech systems are now on lockdown due to the cyberattacks happening at other hospitals in the city. This means that moving forward, all operations have to be analog — and that could create more problems for some than others.

Let’s just start by stating who is probably the most-equipped to deal with a situation like this: Dr. Jack Abbot. We hope that Shawn Hatosy’s character will be sticking around long-term, largely because his experience in combat zones and high-pressure situations means that he will know how to handle more limited resources. In a way, you can argue that the Pittfest shooting makes a lot of characters a little more prepared for what is to come, but these are totally different crises and in season 1, there was at least a reasonable amount of access to technology.

As for who could falter the most at this point, is it actually Dr. Al-Hashimi? There may be an irony in stating this, given that the character seems to be more clued in on stuff related to the attacks than anyone. Yet, she has also been more reliant on tech than anyone, even to the point where she has been heavily pushing AI as a means to help with charting. Could this overwhelm her entirely?

One other issue with Dr. Al at this point is the simple fact that she also has some other issues that she may be battling at the same time — just remember for a moment the phone call that she made during this past episode.

