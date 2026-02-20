Grey’s Anatomy season 22 planning tribute to Eric Dane after death

Late last night, the news first came out that Eric Dane, icon to Grey’s Anatomy and many other shows, tragically died following a battle with ALS. He was 53 years old, and leaves behind a legacy of incredible work as both an actor and advocate.

From the moment the news was announced we have seen a number of tributes hit the internet, whether it be from his former cast members on this show, TNT’s The Last Ship, or his most-recent gig in Euphoria on HBO. More are likely to be coming the next few weeks, and Netflix has debuted a new interview that was recorded with the intention of it being shared following his death.

Now, we do have an indication that Grey’s Anatomy itself is planning more of a popular tribute to the performer. According to a report from Deadline, the medical drama is expected to offer some sort of tribute during its new episode on February 26, marking its return from its winter hiatus. Dane’s character of Dr. Mark Sloan died in the season 9 premiere, the result of the devastating plain crash that also killed Lexie (Chyler Leigh) during the season 8 finale. Both Eric and Chyler eventually returned years later, back when the show filmed during the pandemic and was looking to offer up some nostalgia via the beach sequences.

To go along with this tribute, here is what creator Shonda Rhimes had to say in a recent post on Instagram:

Eric Dane was a beloved member of the Shondaland and Grey’s Anatomy families. He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world.

We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work.

Meanwhile, former showrunner Krista Vernoff also shared a clip from Dane’s return to the show, one that really offered some poignant reflections on life and death that matter to this day.

Our thoughts and condolences remain with Dane and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







