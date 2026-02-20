The Bachelorette: How ABC is prepping for Taylor Frankie Paul debut

Next month ABC is going to be premiering their new season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul — and one thing is clear already. The network is very-much aware that they need this to be a hit. With that, they are trying to think outside the box when it comes to promotion.

Because of all of this, the network is really doing something here that they have not done with other seasons in the past: Relying on how much is already known about the lead. Of course, they still want everyone from Bachelor Nation to watch — but at the same time, they’re working to ensure they have the crew from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further reality TV reviews!

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see a new video that serves as a great example of this. In this, you see Paul reacting to a few different things including dirty sodas, Crocs, and country music — which are very much well-documented already thanks to her time on reality TV. The “Book of More Men” has been featured in multiple promos already and that will likely continue.

Do we think the network wants a love story to come out of this? Sure, but in casting an already-established reality star as the lead here, it is equally clear that they also just want a season that is going to be messy and dramatic. We’re going to get that here, but we also stand by the fact that with all Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, the suitors are just as important as the lead. After all, you are going to see them get a significant chunk of the overall airtime.

Related – Learn more about a special leading up to the big premiere

What are you most eager to see moving into The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







