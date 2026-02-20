Mistletoe Murders season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal news

If you missed the big news from earlier today about Mistletoe Murders, here it is: The Sarah Drew series will be back for more!

According to a new report from TV Insider, the fan-favorite Hallmark show starring Sarah Drew is coming back for another chapter, which makes sense given the way that season 2 concluded. Also, it manages to do something really welcome in giving you a continuous story that constantly takes place around a classic holiday in some form. This is an extremely rare commodity, but also perfect for an entertainment company that makes Christmas their bread and butter almost every year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement, here is what Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media had to say about the series coming back for more:

“Mistletoe Murders embodies so many of the elements viewers turn to Hallmark for: romance, community and Christmas wrapped within a cozy mystery … Over two seasons, viewer response to this series has been overwhelmingly positive and we cannot wait to bring them back to Fletcher’s Grove and to continue to reveal the backstory that has made Emily Lane one of the most enigmatic characters on television.”

When will the next season premiere?

There is no official date as of this writing but from where we stand, our sentiment is that it will surface (of course) either during the holiday season or right before it. This is one of those shows that just by the seasonal nature of it alone, you really can only put it on in a limited amount of time every year. We’re just glad that this is not one of those shows that takes some extremely long amount of time to film and can be turned out rather quickly in post-production.

What are you most eager to see moving into a Mistletoe Murders season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead as we get ever closer to the premiere.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







