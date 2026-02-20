Eric Dane, Grey’s Anatomy alum and Euphoria star, dies at 53

After a passionate and public fight against the devastating disease known as ALS, Grey’s Anatomy icon Eric Dane has passed away. He was 53 years old.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor’s family announced the news with the following statement:

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS … He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane spoke about the diagnosis in the midst of what was still a busy 2025 for the actor. He vowed to keep working, and that included his job playing Cal on HBO’s Euphoria. Meanwhile, he played a patient with ALS on the NBC medical drama Brilliant Minds, which allowed him to send messaging about the disease in another form. He is of course remembered for many roles beyond this, whether it be Charmed or The Last Ship. He will always be best known as Dr. Mark Sloan a.k.a. “McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy at the height of its popularity. (His character’s death remains one of the show’s most heart-wrenching moments so many years later.)

We imagine that a number of tributes to the actor are going to come in over the next several days, as he brought so much to the world of television and the larger actor community. He took on challenging roles and was always willing to push himself, things that should be commended with any performer. We would expect in particular both Grey’s and Euphoria to honor him in some form over the coming months.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Dane’s family and all who loved him in this extremely difficult time.

