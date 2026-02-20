The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2 preview: About a chase

Following the big premiere tonight on Apple TV, do you find yourself curious to learn more about The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off here by discussing things from a scheduling point of view. There was an era where the folks at the streaming service would debut multiple episodes at once to try and build buzz, but they clearly do not feel the need to do that now. They are happy to let stories slowly roll out over time, and that is going to be the case for the Jennifer Garner series moving forward. You will have one episode a week the rest of the way, which means plenty of time and opportunities for things to change for Hannah and everyone else.

Now in getting back to the story itself, what can we say about what is to come? Well, go ahead and check out the full The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

“An old friend shows up with news about Owen and a dire warning. Meanwhile, sinister forces are hot on Bailey and Hannah’s trail.”

Given that the title for this particular installment is “Safe,” doesn’t it feel fair to imagine that these characters will be anything but? Our general feeling is that for a big chunk of this, they are going to be stuck dodging any and all obstacles that end up coming their way.

If you loved the first season, we really just have to hope that we are going to see something equally great here — a story full of twists, turns, and memorable moments. We also know from that season that there is a chance for a thing or two to remain ambiguous.

