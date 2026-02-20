Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS, February 20, 2026?

Is Boston Blue new tonight on CBS? It may go without saying on many levels, but we are ready for this show to return! It has, after all, been a rather long wait, and we know that there are a number of great things to be excited for.

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we do have to come in with a dose of the bad news: We are going to be waiting for a little bit longer to see the show return. The Olympics are still ongoing at NBC, and CBS is clearly not into running up against the competition. The good news, though, is that the break is almost over! Come February 27, Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast will be back. Not only that, but there will be a few episodes, at least, airing on consecutive weeks.

So if you are eager to learn more now about everything ahead, rest assured that we are happy to help! Just go ahead and look at the synopses below:

Season 1 episode 10, “Hard Truths” – Following the release of Ben’s killer from prison, Jonah continues to struggle with anger and grief confronting the killer and putting family bonds to the test, and Mae and Sarah face painful truths that could change everything. Meanwhile, Danny and Lena take on a high-stakes case that uncovers deep-rooted secrets and forces unlikely alliances, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 11, “Family Secrets” – Danny and Lena race to stop a string of violent crimes before the situation spirals out of control, while Sarah’s plans for a family outing take an unexpected turn. At the same time, Jonah and Sean chase a case with surprising twists, and Mae receives an invitation that could change everything, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 12, “St. Patrick’s Day” – Danny, Sarah and Lena race to stop a looming threat on St. Patrick’s Day. Meanwhile, homesickness sparks a family gathering, and Lena’s personal life takes a hopeful turn, on the CBS Original series BOSTON BLUE, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

