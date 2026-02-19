The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Ari Graynor, Dylan Ennis join

While we await more news on the start of The White Lotus season 4 production in France, why not go ahead and share more casting news?

According to a report coming in from Deadline, Monsters alum Ari Graynor and newcomer Dylan Ellis are two of the newest additions to the hit HBO series. In true series fashion, no specifics are being handed out regarding their roles. The only thing that can be assured here is that the format for next season will be relatively similar to what we have seen to date.

So far, the cast for this season includes a number of familiar faces including Steve Coogan, AJ Michalka, Chris Messina, Helena Bonham Carter, Alexander Ludwig, and Sandra Bernhard. We imagine that there are going to be several super-rich people appearing at one of the chain’s famous resorts, and we do have a major question story-wise already: How are some of these people not scared off at this point? After all, people have been filmed over the past three seasons in a series of different ways, with the shootout in Thailand being perhaps the most brutal one yet. We do have to think that matters eventually … no?

Now if there is a larger mystery still out there at this point, it is tied to whether or not a familiar face from The White Lotus in the past is going to be appearing at some point moving forward. You can make an easy argument that it could be someone like Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, at least if there is a desire to continue the story of Tanya in some shape or form. Of course, it is also possible that creator Mike White will take a break from that and do something different.

