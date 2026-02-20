Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, February 20, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? If you are one of many people desperate to see more of the drama series soon, you are not alone! You are going to have a chance to get Morena Baccarin and the rest of the cast back starting before too long.

Unfortunately, that will not be tonight for one simple reason: The Olympics are winding down. The series returns on February 27, and the same can be said for the rest of the network’s Friday-night lineup to go along with it.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is where we get a little bit more into the silver linings — there is a lot of great stuff worth looking forward to here! There are actually three episodes coming over the next few weeks, and we are happy to set the table for all of them now. Just go ahead and look ay the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 10, “Crucible, Part 2” – With Travis’ life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 11, “The Aftermath” – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater’s justice system, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, March 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 1 episode 12, “Plus One” – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister’s disappearance case, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

