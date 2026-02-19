Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, February 19, 2026?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We certainly would not blame anyone who is eager to learn more about the future at this point.

Now as for whether or not we are about to get more of Mariska Hargitay series, this is where the bad news does come into play. The series does remain on hiatus at the moment — but are we going to be seeing that change in the relatively near future? In a word, yes! The plan is to bring it back on February 26 with the previously-delayed “Corrosive,” and we hope that there are going to be a lot of notable and powerful stories more or less the rest of the way.

Do you want to get a few more details now all about what is ahead? Then consider us happy to help! Take a look below at the next two Law & Order: SVU installments…

Season 27 episode 13, “Corrosive” – 02/26/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An attempt on a respected judge’s life is connected to an anonymous video posted to the SVU tip line. Rollins tries to help a victim come to terms with their abuse. TV-14

Season 27 episode 14, “Frequency” – 03/05/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A family discovers a young boy in grave danger when their baby monitor picks up a rogue frequency. Griffin goes to extremes to find the boy’s location. Rollins finds herself alone with a predator. TV-14

One more thing we really hope to get soon…

Let’s put that in rather simple terms: We are hoping that a season 28 renewal soon! This is a show that deserves a proper send-off whenever we do get to the end of the road. We just hope that it is not anytime soon.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU heading into the remaining new episodes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

