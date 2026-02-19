The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 premiere spoilers: The aftermath

In just under 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see the long-awaited premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 at Apple TV. Has it been too long a wait since season 1? We do understand if there are a lot of people out there who may feel that way.

However, we do think it is helpful that the Jennifer Garner series here does have a pretty specific entry point in the return of Owen to the world — and also what that means. The official synopsis for season 2 does allude to that to a certain extent:

In season two of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” when Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Jennifer Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see at least a small sneak peek for the start of the season, one where Hannah rushes to get Bailey at a theater class amidst mounting danger. In general, we would say that this season is going to keep some of the dynamic between these two firmly in place — while also giving you some mounting danger as well. The characters are also going to venture to new places, which makes sense given that with Owen, there are so many different stories that can now be unlocked.

In general, we are ready for this show to return, and of course we hope that there will be a chance for some new surprises — and also a lot more of Coster-Waldau along the way. In between him here and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, nostalgia for Game of Thrones is at its peak.

