Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC, February 18, 2026?

Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC? Given that we’ve been waiting the past couple of weeks to see something more, we understand feeling a bit anxious.

Well, this is unfortunately where we do have to sit back and hand out more news that you may not want to hear: The wait for more of the Melissa Roxburgh series continues. Luckily, it will not be continuing for too much longer. This is the final week of the network’s Olympic coverage, meaning that on February 26, the next run of new episodes will officially begin.

So is there anything that we can share leading up to this big return? Let’s just say there are other huge stories coming that will test Bex and the rest of the team — and there will be some awesome guest stars to go along with it! To learn more, check out the official synopses below for the next two installments.

Season 2 episode 5, “Noah Cyrus” – 02/26/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Two decades after his apparent death, cult leader and serial killer Noah Cyrus (guest star Kelsey Grammer) appears on the doorstep of one of his followers. Against the clock, the team races to stop Cyrus’ plans, but everything is not as it seems. TV-14

Season 2 episode 6, “Lou Kaplan” – 03/05/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A serial killer who targets social media influencers, Lou Kaplan (guest star Jefferson White) resurfaces and instead of killing influencers, he collaborates with them. The team tries combat Lou’s mastery of technology and manipulation. TV-14

If there is one thing that the series deserves a ton of credit for, it is continuing to find notable performers to come on board and spice things up. If nothing else, it makes The Hunting Party stand out more amidst a sea of crime procedurals that often end up blending together.

