Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, February 19, 2026?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? Given how long that the Carrie Preston show has been off the air at this point, it is tough to blame anyone who just wants to see it back around.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to remind you that while we are near the end of the super-long midseason break, we are not quite there as of yet. The plan here is to bring it back for new episodes on the other side of the Olympics on February 26. From there, we can hope that there will be new installments most weeks, with one gap in the action coming in the form of the NCAA Tournament.

Now that we have laid all of that out, can we go ahead and chart a course for the future? Luckily, the answer is yes! If you look below, you can get details about both of the episodes that are slated to come up in the near future — prominent guest stars included.

Season 3 episode 11, “Ol’ Man Liver” – Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise … and murder, on ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Season 3 episode 12, “All’s Hair” – When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects – and some drag brunch mayhem – to clip a killer, on ELSBETH, Thursday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Just from reading that alone, it should be pretty clear that the series is still looking to bring a lot of great stuff our way. Meanwhile, at the same time, they also know that they don’t have to fundamentally change much to have us excited. A smart case and notable guest star are really the two most important things here.

