Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, February 19, 2026?

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We of course would love nothing more than to get the comedy back soon … but is that going to happen?

Well, here is where we do have to jump in here with the news that you may not want to hear at the moment: The show remains off the air. It has been that way for the entirety of the calendar year so far, but we are clearly close to the end at the moment. The Winter Olympics will be coming to a close soon, and the comedy is going to return on February 26. You will see a lot of comedy for sure, but also an answer to a pretty-clear question that has been haunting people for a while. Who are the Others? What will they bring to Woodstone?

If you do want to get more news on what is to come, check out synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 5 episode 11, “The Others” – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 26 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 5 episode 12, “The List” – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do recognize that in general, there are a lot of episodes still to come — and hopefully not that many breaks! The only one we expect at the moment is during the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

What do you most want to see on Ghosts when season 5 returns?

