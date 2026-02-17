The Bear season 5: Is this the final season? A new hint

Even before The Bear season 5 kicked off production earlier this year, there was speculation aplenty that this could be the end. After all, at one point there was no clarity that this season would happen at all, and a series like this is clearly not designed to go on forever.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that season 5 is the perfect place to deliver one of the show’s most important stories yet: The final transformation of Carmy. He declared his intention to walk away from his restaurant at the end of last season, so could this be the story of how he finds his way back? Or, is he going to find some actual happiness in his life elsewhere? All of this feels like fertile ground for Christopher Storer and everyone behind the scenes.

Now, we should note that neither FX nor Hulu have confirmed anything regarding the future of the show. However, a recent post from Jamie Lee Curtis (who plays Carmy’s mother Donna) certainly makes it seem like it could be the end. Check out the Instagram caption below:

FINISHED STRONG! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with. Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear.

Now, it is possible that Curtis is simply referring to the end of this season, or just the end of her time on the show in general. No matter her intention, there is almost no denying that this is the sort of post that is going to inspire a lot of conversation.

Do you think that The Bear season 5 is going to be the final one on Hulu?

