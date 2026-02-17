Dancing with the Stars 35 cast: Is Amber Glenn an Olympic frontrunner?

We recognize that it will be a long time before Dancing with the Stars season 35 premieres, but don’t you think producers are already thinking about the cast?

In particular, we imagine that it is on their mind now perhaps more than usual thanks to the Olympics. Following the Winter or Summer Games, we often do see one or two athletes brought over to the ballroom competition. We tend to think there are going to be multiple candidates at this point, but shouldn’t Amber Glenn be an early frontrunner?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more THE TRAITORS reviews!

After all, consider a few different things here. Figure skaters have a long and storied history of doing extremely well on Dancing with the Stars, dating back to Kristi Yamaguchi. More recently, ice dancer Meryl Davis is considered one of the best contestants of all time. Even speed skaters like Apolo Anton Ohno have fared extremely well! You get a rare combination of athleticism and creativity from skaters that makes them an ideal choice for the show.

In going beyond all of this, though, you also have to consider that personality-wise, Glenn is one of the more notable stars to come out of the Milan Games. She is not only well-spoken, but also unique and unafraid to show off her personality. There were even stories that came out of her love of Magic the Gathering! She feels like one of those castings who would be beneficial for DWTS in that she will bring her fans. At the same time, it would also be a great platform for her following an unprecedented amount of Olympic fame. There is also enough time to rest between the Olympics and the show, which is something that makes it harder for summer athletes.

Related – Is a Dancing with the Stars spin-off coming all about the search for the next pro?

Do you want to see Amber Glenn or another Olympian on Dancing with the Stars?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







