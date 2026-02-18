Reacher season 4 premiere date: Three reasons for the wait

We would hardly blame anyone out there who wants to see Reacher season 4 arrive on Prime Video as soon as humanly possible. However, we have outlined in some prior pieces why some patience may be required. Rest assured, though, that the Alan Ritchson series is very-much coming back — not only that, but we tend to think there may be many more years of it by the time that things are said and done.

So given that filming is done, why are the powers-that-be making us wait? Well, there are actually a multitude of reasons, and they are worth getting into a little more here.

1. Post-production is ongoing – Even though the cast and crew have already filmed Reacher season 4, it takes a lot of time to assemble the action sequences and put the story together. This is a process that takes months, and it is certainly not something to be rushed in the slightest.

2. The Neagley spin-off is sure to premiere first – That series finished filming first, really to the point where star Maria Sten has been online reminding people that the show is in fact on the way. Our feeling is that it could arrive at some point in the spring and after that, Prime Video will want to space out it and the flagship.

3. Finding the right spot in the schedule for it – This is, within itself, a process that is more complicated than it would see. You want to put the series on the air at a time that Amazon could benefit from the continued subscriber base. This means, most likely, following not just the Neagley show, but also the final season of The Boys, which is set to arrive in April. We personally tend to think that either late 2026 / early 2027 makes the most sense in that regard, and we hope to know over the course of the months ahead.

