MobLand season 2 premiere date: The best-case scenario

At this point, we do not think we need to tell anyone that MobLand season 2 is greatly anticipated. All things considered, why wouldn’t it be? We are talking here about a show that had fantastic action and drama in season 1, and we know that everyone is already hard at work to try and make the next chapter great.

So what is the best-case scenario at this point when it comes to getting season 2 out there to viewers? We know that we would love to see it before too long but at the same time, there is only so much to realistically hope for there.

After all, the fact that MobLand is still in production right now should signal that as great as it would be to get more episodes this spring, that is pretty unlikely. While a series like this may have a quicker post-production turnaround than a lot of streaming shows out there, it’s not going to meet the same late March / early April window that we saw with season 1. For us personally, we tend to think that early June may be the best thing to realistically hope for right now — that is still relatively visible on the horizon, and it would give everyone involved some time in order to make it perfect.

As odd as it may seem, that would also give Paramount+ even more time to try and make the next batch of episodes successful. After all, this is a show that is really all about relationships, drama, and everything that could happen to characters in desperate situations — these are things that can be easily promoted. It does still feel like there is a lot of untapped potential for a show like this, and that many viewers may not even fully realize at this point that it is even out there. That is always one of the challenges of this particular era in TV: The sheer amount of programming viewers may need to find.

