House of the Dragon season 3: Is major news incoming?

Just yesterday, we had posted about the possibility of a House of the Dragon season 3 premiere-date reveal alongside A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms airing its finale. Are we closer now to this very thing actually coming to pass? Let’s just say that on the surface here, there are certainly some reasons for hope.

After all, consider the fact that the HBO series has updated their social media for the account, plus also shared a rather ominous post this morning: “We march now towards our annihilation… #HOTD Season 3.” It may not be all that much, but it is still notable.

Is the network bracing for some sort of announcement? It feels that way and even if it is not imminent, they may still recognize that if there was ever a time to take advantage of the franchise’s popularity, this is it. Seven Kingdoms has been the most well-received George R.R. Martin adaptation since the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, and in that way may be reviving a world that was starting to taper off in terms of fan enthusiasm.

Has there being controversy around House of the Dragon over the years? Absolutely, whether it be Martin’s comments about changes to the source material or a Daemon season 2 storyline that dragged into oblivion. Yet, we do still feel like when the show is firing on all cylinders, it is nothing short of fantastic — and with a major battle looming early on next season, we do think there are plenty of reasons to get people discussing it once more.

We know that season 3 is coming in the summer — hopefully, that means June over July or August.

Do you think that a major House of the Dragon season 3 reveal is coming in the near future?

