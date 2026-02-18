The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear something more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 before February ends? We probably do not have to tell you that the next chapter of this show will be especially charged. It is the final one! After these episodes arrive on AMC, we could be at the end of the road for some characters who have been a part of our lives for literal decades.

How will Daryl’s story end? Hopefully, with a significant element of optimism, even in a world as ravaged as this one. Maybe it is due to the end of The Ones Who Live, but we still tend to think there is an element of hope simmering around out there.

So should we be hopeful that a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4 will emerge before the month concludes? Well, let’s just say that this is something we doubt — at least for the time being. Filming for the Norman Reedus drama is complete, but the folks at AMC may have some other programming that they opt to give us first. For example, Dark Winds is currently on the air, and the latest season of Interview with the Vampire, which is also now being called The Vampire Lestat, is set to arrive this summer. That is without even noting the other show in The Walking Dead franchise in Dead City, which we tend to think could air before the Daryl show — mostly because of precedent.

For the time being, our expectation is that Daryl Dixon will make his grand return at some point this fall — that gives you plenty of time to stock up on tissues for no matter what the ending here is.

