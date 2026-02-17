Is Doc new tonight on Fox, February 17, 2026?

Is Doc new tonight on Fox? Given that you are going to be getting a new installment of Best Medicine in the earlier timeslot, we more than understand anyone who wants to keep the momentum going.

Unfortunately, none of this means that it will — especially when you consider how the medical drama would be airing opposite the ratings behemoth that is the Winter Olympics.

If it was not obvious already, allow us to go ahead and share the bad news here: There is no Doc episode tonight. Instead, the plan here is to bring it back with new episodes in early March. This week the Olympics are on, and on February 24, there is the State of the Union that will preempt anything after 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

So why is Best Medicine on this week and not Doc alongside it? The simplest answer we can offer at present is that the Josh Charles series is still reasonably early into its run on the network and by virtue of that, it has a lot of stories that it just needs to air. That isn’t the case with its timeslot companion, which had an outstanding run this fall.

If you are curious to learn more about the long-term future here…

Well, let’s just say that based on where things currently stand, we would be pretty darn surprised if either of the shows mentioned above get canceled. They have each managed to get a dedicated audience in a short amount of time, and this is clearly a genre that Fox is interested in having long-term. They are both classic medical shows in a way, as they work to combine new cases with then also character development — with that, giving you a chance to learn about a number of people and ask big questions about the important relationships in their lives.

