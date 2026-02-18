Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/18?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there anything more we can say about the other shows in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Given that the franchise has been off the air as of late due to the Winter Olympics, we can understand anyone out there who is eager to see it back and soon. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are there just yet, as the Games in Milan remain ongoing. There is no installment of any of the shows tonight, as we are going to be waiting a little while longer to get them back. The plan for now is Wednesday, March 4, but there is still a pretty major silver lining present amidst all of this: We are coming back with a crossover! That means that we are going to be diving right in with a ton of great stuff, and could not be more than excited to see a lot of these people cross paths once more.

Now in the event you have not heard too much about the One Chicago crossover yet, we are absolutely here to help. Just take a look at the official synopsis below, as it does a very good job of setting up everything you can anticipate throughout:

Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.

We do tend to think that these three episodes are going to be pretty seamless, meaning that we are going to see what effectively could be a three-hour movie in primetime. You really will not be able to watch and single episode and get the full story.

