American Idol 24: Chris Tungseth performs ‘Lonely Road’

At the end of tonight’s American Idol 24 episode, we of course wanted nothing more than to get another memorable contestant with Chris Tungseth. He’s a dude with great hair, a big voice, and an emotional story at the same time.

From his intro package alone, it was clear that Chris (who works in construction out of Minnesota) was going to be great. His dad was an opera singer, he sang throughout his childhood, and he looked to music as a form of healing. Unfortunately, he eventually experienced a great deal of tragedy due to what happens to his parents’ health. He and his siblings put their lives on hold to take care of the people they loved. That’s a story that a lot of people out there can relate to.

So what did Chris ultimately perform on the show’s stage? Well, he opted for “Lonely Road,” an original song that indicated exactly who he was and the sort of artist he wanted to be. It was soulful, folksy, and also contained beautiful lyrics at the same time. He is the sort of guy who we think that viewers are going to connect to almost immediately, and he could go really far in this competition as a result.

Not only did Chris connect to us as a viewer, but he also connected with Lionel, who told a pretty important story about his own family history and what he’s gone through. We do not love to speak in cliches a lot of the time, but this guy feels like exactly what this show is about — a hidden gem with a great talent who could become a star in a pretty short amount of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

