Miss Scarlet season 7 premiere date hopes, if renewed

Provided that we are able to get a Miss Scarlet season 7 over at PBS, when can you actually expect for it to premiere? Will the show hold to an annual release pattern?

It may go without saying, but our primary hope here is that we get more news on the future sooner rather than later. While you can argue that the season 6 finale last night tied up many loose ends and could work as a proper series-ender, it was never confirmed to be the series finale in advance. We also do think there are more stories to tell here with Eliza and Blake after the latter underwent a change in position, something that could help them to better maintain a long-term relationship. We are personally of the belief that there are some more great cases, this is a series that could very-much continue.

Now, here is where we will express at least a certain amount of optimism that as long as we get a Miss Scarlet renewal within the next couple of months, we should be able to see it back on PBS within the next few months. After all, there is a real tendency for the network to try to have new seasons of their shows every single year — and we also tend to think it helps for January in particular. This is a time in which a lot of viewers are stuck inside, looking for something to watch every single week. Meanwhile, Miss Scarlet serves as fantastic counter-programming to a lot of the major sporting events and awards shows that happen early on in the year.

So with everything that we said in mind, we are moving forward here with a sense of relative optimist. Fingers crossed that whenever Eliza’s story does come to a close, we are actually going to know about it in advance! That way, there is an opportunity in order to properly prepare.

