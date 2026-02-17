American Idol 24: Rae kicks off auditions with ‘A Natural Woman’

We knew that tonight’s American Idol 24 episode was going to feature a lot of inspired auditions, and we started off with a big one courtesy of Rae.

After all, it takes a lot of guts to come out and perform “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin. Given that the 24-year old is a superfan of the show, we like to think that she is also pretty aware of the history of notable contestants performing this song over the years. She went for it from the start of the performance from the end.

We actually did not hear much about Rae’s story until after the audition, as her father suffered a major stroke just one year before — but he was outside the room with the rest of the family. It was a clear consensus that she was going to move on, so there was no reason for concern here. We are mostly just curious now what other sort of music she could perform on the show. Doing Aretha from the start is something to really show off your vocal pipes and everything that you can do, but it would also be nice to see her doing an up-tempo track from a modern artist — that is always important when you are looking to get a post in the present industry.

Just in case there was any questioning her superfan credentials, we do think that we got a pretty clear reminder during some of the home movies — she got a Bo Bice album for Christmas as a kid! That is a name we have not heard in a rather long time.

