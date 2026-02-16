The Dutton Ranch premiere date: When to expect Paramount+ reveal

There are few shows out there at present we are as excited to see as we are The Dutton Ranch over at Paramount+. However, consider this another reminder that getting exact details on the future can be a difficult endeavor. The folks at the streaming service have been extremely quiet throughout production for the Cole Hauser – Kelly Reilly series. We know that it is coming; not only that, but we are not going to be forced to wait too long! There is a reason why a recent sizzle reel at the streamer noted that more will be coming “soon.”

Now how soon is that really? Well, that’s something that we are happy to get a little bit more into now.

First and foremost, we do believe that there will probably not be a premiere date announcement until filming is done. However, does that mean there is a long wait after that? Not necessarily. We can envision a scenario where we do learn more about the arrival of the series within the next couple of months. That may be as simple as just a date reveal, but also some actual footage for what is ahead. Our general feeling is that a full trailer will not come until a few weeks before the show actually airs.

When it comes to the question of premiere dates in general, our feeling is that “soon” means at some point in the first half of this year. Given how popular the character of Beth and Rip are, we do believe that the folks at Paramount will want to get the series out as soon as possible — and luckily, this is not a show we expect to have a long post-production cycle.

