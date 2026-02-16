Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 (finale): One final promo…

We may not be emotionally prepared for it as of yet but in just a matter of hours, you are going to see the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale officially arrive. Are you ready to see it?

Well, the first thing to remember here is simply that there will be a measure of closure to Lucy’s story, though it may not be the sort of closure anyone necessarily wants. If there is any series out there not guaranteeing a happy ending, it is this one — which makes sense given that toxicity is at the center of almost everything.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another preview for the Tell Me Lies finale that gives you at least a minor sense of what is ahead tonally — though obviously, there are not any major spoilers given away. It is really just a reminder of the sort of content Hulu is pushing, which is centered around shocking actions and twists.

One more thing to note here…

Whether it be this preview or any other that we have seen over the past few days, there continues to be no confirmation that the end of the season is the end of the series. Instead, Hulu wants to keep their options open, even if Meaghan Oppenheimer claims that episode 8 is the conclusion of the story that was originally devised. Every single word being used to promote the show is at this point intentional; there will be a better chance to assess the long-term prospects once the finale airs and viewers have a real chance to share their opinions about it.

