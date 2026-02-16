Fallout season 3 premiere date: When to expect reveal

We would certainly not blame any one person out there who wanted more news on Fallout season 3 sooner rather than later. How can you not be eager to get a better taste of what is to come? The first two seasons on Prime Video were a total blast to watch, and accomplished something incredibly rare along the way — they got people who love the source material excited while at the same time, presenting something that works for newcomers to the franchise.

One other thing that we’ve written about before is how Prime and the producers have done a kind thing in working to ensure that these episodes are ready to go as early as possible. It is one of the reasons why the season 3 renewal happened before season 2 even premiered! It makes filming starting up in just a matter of months all the more feasible, and that gives the post-production team time to do their magic.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other great TV reactions and reviews!

We have said this in the past, but even with this accelerated timeline the fastest we could see Fallout season 3 arrive is at some point in the mid-to-late spring of 2027. This is still a big-budget show with a lot of special effects, so any expectation that it will be like The Pitt is just setting yourself up for some sort of grave disappointment. If this proves to be the case, then we tend to think that late February / early March is the absolute earliest we could see some sort of actual announcement. Just mark some of these dates in pencil for the time being.

As for what the story ahead will look like…

The clearest clue we have is with The Ghoul, who seems to be intent on heading towards Colorado next. This does not mean that he is actually going to make it there in season 3, but it is something to at least be thinking about already…

Related – Is there a chance that synths could be around in Fallout season 3?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Fallout season 3?

Is there any one thing you are especially eager for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







