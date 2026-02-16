Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, February 16, 2026?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? We are certainly well-aware at this point that the sitcom has been off the air for a long time. By virtue of that, why wouldn’t you want to see it back around a little bit sooner?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with the news a lot of people may not want to hear — and yes, it’s the bad news. We are not quite there yet with the sitcom starring Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer. The hiatus is continuing, but there is still a silver lining: We are almost at the end! The plan is to bring it back on February 23, and our hope from there is that we are going to have new episodes either every week or close to it the rest of the way!

If you do want to get some more news regarding what lies ahead, we are still happy to help. CBS has already revealed the synopses for the next two The Neighborhood episodes below…

Season 8 episode 9, “Welcome to the Zhuzh” – Calvin secretly coaches Dave during a big job interview. Meanwhile, Marty plans his proposal and Malcolm’s secret romance hits the tabloids, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 23 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 8 episode 10, “Welcome to the Hoodwink” – Tina grows concerned about Malcolm’s romantic choices. Meanwhile, Calvin and Dave’s street smarts are put to the test, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 2 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As many of you may know already…

This is the final season of the show and by virtue of that, every single thing from here on out is going to be more emotional. There is no way around that and with this in mind, we simply hope that you are prepared for all sorts of tear-jerkers amidst all the laughs.

