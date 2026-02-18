Industry season 5: Could Ken Leung be back as Eric?

We should go ahead and note here that as of this writing, Industry has not been formally renewed for a season 5. However, is it inevitable in some way? This is a series that has found a great deal of success, but our big (joking) question is whether there are going to be a lot of characters even left.

After all, consider the fact that Robert exited before the season and just weeks ago, Rishi jumped off from that balcony. Now, Eric is seemingly gone after dissolving his partnership with Harper — and in the midst of a shocking revelation regarding his sexual activity.

Speaking to IndieWire, executive producer Mickey Down had the following to say about writing out Eric — and the comeuppance to his actions that eventually comes his way:

“It’s a difficult thing because we love Ken, we love writing Eric, we love that character, and it’s quite tricky sometimes to take a character that you love writing and you actually have such fondness for, and bring him to his knees in the worst possible way, giving him something that there is no way to go back from … It’s making a statement about not being able to run away from your demons, not being able to run away from the things that cripple you.”

We do wonder if Harper will ever learn exactly what he did to dissolve the partnership — it feels possible, but the engine of the story moves forward.

As for if a return for Eric is possible

Neither the producers nor Ken Leung are saying too much at this point, so we’ll have to leave that out in the ether. However, what in the world would the story even be? That is a big question that on some way, they have to figure out how to answer.

