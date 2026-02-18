A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6: Dealing with death

As many of you may be aware at this point, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 6 is going to be the finale — and you better believe that it will be epic. How can it not be, when you consider everything that some of these people have to contend with?

Ultimately, entering this episode we tend to think that Ser Duncan the Tall is going to be dealing (rather understandably) with one thing above all else: Grief. This does make a lot of sense for a multitude of different reasons, including the fact that Baelor helped to save his life. This was a Prince, someone poised to potentially become King. How will he handle that?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ira Parker breaks down Baelor’s death, but also how Dunk tries to rationalize what happened in his own way:

“He doesn’t make it out of this, but Dunk does … As Dunk says in the next episode, ‘Maybe someday the realm will need my foot even more than a prince’s life.'”

In this way, can you argue that this death will drive Dunk to make sure that his loss will not be in vein? It is at least our hope that he will try to honor some of Baelor’s virtues, and also realize that there is more work for him to do. Of course, we are still curious how the Targaryen family handles this tragic death, let alone how they feel about Dunk at this point. Both now and in the future, this show is one with a lot to unpack.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

