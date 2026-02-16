A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5: EP on Baelor death

If you are reeling from the events of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 on HBO, we more than understand. Consider everything that we saw! The end of the Trial of Seven led to a Dunk victory but at the same time, a tragic loss with the death of Baelor Targaryen. One of the few good members of this often-chaotic family is gone, though he died standing up for what is right. He may feel at peace with that, but we aren’t quite sure anyone else will be.

So why did we have to lose someone like Baelor in the first place? Well, a lot of that goes back to the man behind it at all in George R.R. Martin.

Speaking to the New York Post about the events of this past episode, here is just some of what showrunner Ira Parker had to say on the subject:

We were staying pretty close to the source material … There is this certain type of death that always used to shake me when I’d see it on TV or in movies as a kid, which is like, when somebody is held together by two cars that have smashed into them… It’s like ‘you can talk to him for five minutes.’ But you know that as soon as we move these cars, they’re going to die.

Because of what Parker is saying here, there is no real universe in which Baelor could have lived — as tragic as the loss may be, it does significantly shake up what the remainder of the series is going to look like. There are now a lot of challenges that await Dunk as he tries to figure out if there is a place for him in this world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

