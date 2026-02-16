Chad Powers season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to get a Chad Powers season 2 premiere date between now and the end of this month? It goes without saying that we want it, but when is that actually going to happen?

Well, the first order of business here is noting simply that not only is the Glen Powell series coming back for more, but production is already underway! The cast and crew kicked things off there last month and now, we are in a spot where we are simply waiting for a few more updates. The more we learn about the future, the happier we will be.

Now, here is where we do have to share the unfortunate news that we will be waiting for some time to get Chad Powers back, and that the odds of us learning more about a premiere date now are slim to none. Even once filming is done, it will still take a lot of work to get these episodes packaged together and ready to go! From our vantage point, the earliest we could see it back is this fall and honestly, that may be the intention here. Hulu has shown with Only Murders in the Building that they have a history of delivering comedy hits on an annual basis; why not continue that here?

Also, of course it just makes sense to put a show about football on the air at the same time that people are actively talking about the sport. The streamer likely knows that — hence, the decision to get it back into production in such a short amount of time after season 1 aired. Given how big a star Powell is and how rare this is for a lot of shows out there, this is absolutely not something we anticipated in advance.

