Best Medicine season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Bogfather’

Are you curious as to what lies ahead on Best Medicine season 1 episode 8

First and foremost, though, we must kick things off by noting that you are going to be seeing the Josh Charles medical drama back on the air in seen days. Even though this is technically the same day as the State of the Union, that address does not happen until 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, leaving the door open for both to air.

Now that we've said all of that, let's shift things over now to focus on the story. To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Best Medicine season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Sensing high drama and mystery, Port Wenn eagerly goes into high alert when a corpse is found in the town’s bog and Martin’s autopsy reveals that he was murdered. Meanwhile, Martin’s solo investigation trek leads him to startling discovery about himself and the new neighborhood watch turns into a gossip-seeking mission in the all-new “The Bogfather” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Feb 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-108) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

What excites us about this two episode here is twofold. You are going to see a different sort of medical mystery for Martin and personally, that excites us — and that’s without even getting into what he is doing on his own. The more that we can learn about this character, the better — it helps to get us invested long-term! We are also pretty darn confident at this point that there will be more of Best Medicine long-term. The ratings are solid, the show has a big-name star, and we do tend to think that Fox would like to have more of a stable entertainment brand these days.

