Will Trent season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Vampires ahead?

Will Trent season 4 episode 8 is coming to ABC next week, and let’s just go ahead and say there is crazy stuff around the corner.

Is this a surprise? Well in some ways, the answer here could be yes. After all, remember that this is the same day as the State of the Union, and this is something that will be bumping off a huge chunk of the primetime programming on the night. However, that address will not be happening until 9:00 p.m. Eastern, meaning that you will have a chance to see Will, Angie, and many other characters take on one of the wildest cases that they’ve had a chance to see just yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the full Will Trent season 4 episode 8 synopsis:

A woman found drained of her blood pulls Will and Caleb into a chilling case, leading to a suspect who mirrors Will’s pain. Meanwhile, Amanda is forced to confront her lingering trauma.

So is there some sort of actual vampire here? Not so much, as this show is not about to venture off into some supernatural territory. However, at the same exact time, we do tend to think that there are dark reasons for what happens when it comes to the center of this case — be prepared for a few more of the show’s trademark twists and turns. There is still a lot to come this season after the fact, and we tend to think that the writers are going to continue to set up that in their own way.

(Above all else, we really just hope that the Will Trent writers continue to balance all the characters in the way that they have so far — after all, it has shown itself to be rather effective!)

What are you most eager to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







