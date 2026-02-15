Will Trent season 4 episode 7 return date: Clarity from ABC

If you have been somewhat confused as to what’s happening with Will Trent season 4 episode 7, let’s just say we more than understand.

After all, consider the following here — ABC’s press site originally indicated that the crime drama would be back for a new episode on February 17. However, a promo after episode 6 suggested that we could be waiting until March. So what is the truth here?

Well, based on what we’ve heard from the network since, the promo was a mistake an the plan is for another episode to air on Tuesday. The challenge here is going to be getting the word out to viewers who are understandably confused — especially since it made sense that Will Trent would be off the air for a little while opposite the Olympics. (Its timeslot companion in High Potential is actually on hiatus until March.) Tell your friends more is coming, and to be sure to check it out live.

So what will the story be here? Season 4 episode 7 carries with it the title of “CALL PAUL,” and the synopsis below indicates the return of a very-much familiar face:

A chilling suburban murder pushes Will and Faith into the mind of a meticulous killer. As his empathy edges toward obsession, the return of Paul Campano, his volatile former foster brother, threatens to unravel both the case and Will’s inner balance.

For those who are curious…

You are seemingly going to be getting an episode on February 24, as well, despite it being the same day as the State of the Union. How is that possible? Well, the simple answer we can give here is that the Presidential Address is going to start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, meaning that you do get a chance to see something more beforehand.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back here to get other updates in the near future.

