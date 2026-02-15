The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 premiere date: Best-case scenario

Following the events of the season 4 finale, we more than understand anyone wanting The Lincoln Lawyer season 5 sooner rather than later. After all consider, what we saw with Cobie Smulders! We had anticipated many things happening as a cliffhanger, but not the arrival of the How I Met Your Mother alum in the role of Allison, sister of Mickey Haller.

Is this the show’s version of Harry Bosch, who is related to Mickey in the books? You can argue that, both it is hard to do that given the fact that the Bosch character is on Prime Video and Mickey is on Netflix. Executive producer Ted Humphrey even alluded to as much in an interview with TV Insider, one where he said the following:

“Is this how we’re bringing in Bosch? Well, I wouldn’t put it that way because of course we don’t have the rights to Bosch. Bosch is on another network. But there’s obvious parallels, I suppose you could say, in some ways. It’s how we’re expanding the world of the show, the world of Mickey’s family and introducing what we think is going to be a really compelling new character who can stand on her own two feet.”

Smulders will be a part of the next season in a big way, and the other good news is that with a season 5 renewal already secured, The Lincoln Lawyer can actually move forward and produce more episodes in a relatively quick fashion. This is one of the reasons why, at least for now, it feels like the best-case scenario for its return is late winter / early spring 2027. This is a really fast turnaround for a lot of Netflix shows but at the same time, it honestly is possible here just because this is not one of those shows that takes forever to make.

